Using Preferences

Users can customize the appearance of the My NCBI homepage display and select their preferences for: displaying the links menu, activating search term highlighting, saving shared settings, setting up and activating filters, customizing search results display and turning off the Auto Suggest feature and Search Details ad for PubMed.

Users may select or deselect any of the function windows from appearing in the My NCBI homepage. To deselect any function window, click on the “Customize this page” link and uncheck any of the functions that you do not want to see in your My NCBI homepage.

The homepage display can be customized by dragging and dropping each function window to the top or bottom of the page. Each function window can also be minimized or removed from the homepage display.

Click the “Replace” button to generate a new API key. Note that the previously issued API key will be inactivated.

An API Key will be generated for you.

Go to the “API Key Management” section and click the button “Create an API key”

Users who need to make more than ten requests per second should contact: eutilities@ncbi.nlm.nih.gov.

Use the API key generated for your account in your request URLs with the api_key parameter and you will be able to make up to ten requests per second. For example: esummary.fcgi?db=pubmed&id=28933509&api_key= 21abcd97ef62XXXXXXXXXX

Web services developers and other users of NCBI E-Utilities can create an API key in Account Settings. An API key is required for Web service requests set up to make more than three requests per second to E-Utilities.

The Delegates section of the Account Settings page displays a list of all the delegates granted access to either your My Bibliography collection or your SciENCV professional profile, or both. In the Delegates section you may add or remove delegates as well as modify the access granted by checking or unchecking the boxes under the My Bibliography or SciENcv columns. Additionally, delegates can be removed by clicking on the red X.

Your delegate will receive an e-mail with a URL that leads to an access confirmation page. For further information, see confirming a My Bibliography connection for delegates.

Log in to your NCBI account, and click on your username (top right corner of page) to access the Account Settings page

Delegates are persons who are granted access by NCBI account owners to view and manage their My Bibliography collection and/or their SciENcv profile. Delegate invitations are initiated by NCBI account owners.

To link your My NCBI account to a partner account: repeat steps 1 and 2 and search for a partner account. If available, click on the partner organization link displayed. Then, log in at the partner organization page with your partner organization credentials.

Go to “Linked Accounts” to view or remove partner organization accounts that are currently linked to your My NCBI account. You may also search for a different partner account to link to your My NCBI account.

Enter your new account password and repeat the new account password

For the Send to E-mail option, you may enter a different address.

A confirmation e-mail message will be sent to the new e-mail address to activate automatic e-mail updates

After signing in to your My NCBI account, click on your username on the NCBI header to access the Account Settings page.

If a user signs in to My NCBI, the settings for their personal account will take precedent over the shared account settings

A user accessing PubMed using shared settings is not signed in to My NCBI and consequently My NCBI will not display a username

Settings activated using a My NCBI shared account URL will timeout after eight hours of inactivity

You can then create a URL, https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov?myncbishare= username, where the username is the shared My NCBI account name. This URL can be used to create a link or button for PubMed on a library’s Web site.

Select which settings to share by clicking the appropriate box.

This is an option that institutions can utilize in order to have their users access NCBI databases with the preferences they select. The Shared Settings option allows users to set up Filters, Highlight color for search terms, and Outside Tool all at once instead of having to set these options separately.

Note: The Auto Suggest feature will be turned back on after eight hours of inactivity.

To turn the Auto Suggest feature back on, go to your My NCBI page. Click the NCBI Site Preferences link, click the “Auto Suggest” link and then click the radio button for On.

The Auto Suggest feature is defaulted to be on whenever users start typing in search terms. When users start typing letters into the PubMed search box, Auto Suggest will suggest some of the most popular PubMed searches. You can click on any of the suggested terms.

In some cases, you will retrieve PubMed citations that have no highlighting in the abstracts, which means that neither the search term nor a synonymous word was found in the abstracts. However, terms that appear as MeSH (Medical Subject Headings) terms or Substances on a record will be highlighted in the supplemental information section of the citation.

Terms other than the one(s) you have used in your query are also highlighted at times. For example, if you search PubMed using the term ‘cancer’, you will also find citations with the term ‘neoplasm’ highlighted. That is because the NCBI search engine has a dictionary of synonymous terms, such as ‘cancer’ and ‘neoplasm’ that are equally considered when you search a database using one of them.

You can choose to have your search terms highlighted in retrieved database records. By default, this option is off, but you can pick one of the ten colors available in the Highlighting section of the NCBI Site Preferences to have your search terms highlighted. Highlighting is only active when you are signed into My NCBI.

PubMed Preferences

Changing the Abstract Supplemental Data Display The Abstract supplemental data can be found below abstracts and it displays MeSH terms, Publication Types and other supplemental information. To change the Abstract format to display the supplemental information: 1. Click Abstract supplemental data 2. Check Open Save

Setting Up PubMed Filters NCBI databases search results can be narrowed down to smaller groups of data using filters. You can select your preferred PubMed filters to be active every time you run a search. For example, filters can be used to group results into reviews, clinical trials, or citations with free full text links, among other choices. You may also create your own custom filters. There is a limit of 15 filters for the PubMed database. For a detailed explanation on how to set up filters, see Working with Filters.

Selecting Outside Tool Outside Tool allows libraries to add a link from PubMed citations to a link resolver available at their institution. These links are displayed as icons in the PubMed Abstract display (see image below). When you click on the icon, you are directed to the available services for that citation offered by the sponsoring library. These services might include access to electronic full text or information on local print holdings. To turn on an Outside Tool, click the Outside Tool link. Select an institution from the available list and click Save; the selected icon will display in the Abstract format. You can also choose to have Outside Tool icons included in your PubMed automatic e-mail search updates (see Setting up Automatic E-mail Updates). To do this, select Abstract as the display format for your e-mails when setting up your search alert. The Outside Tool icon that you have selected in My NCBI will be included in your e-mail alerts, together with your PubMed search updates. For more information, see Outside Tool.

Author Information Display Author Affiliations appear in the PubMed abstract display below the author names, and it is normally closed by default: To change the default to make the author information available in the abstract display: 1. Click the link Author Information under PubMed preferences 2. Check Open Save The author affiliation information will be available when signed in to My NCBI.