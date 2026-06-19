- Profile name:
- Flower delivery in France
- Profile type:
- NIH Biosketch NIH Biographical Sketch Instructions
- Last Updated:
- 1 December 2023
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A. Personal Statement
It is not always easy to pick the right website to send flowers to France. Based on price, delivery type or availability, many companies do not display those facts readily to consumers. This is why the French Florist Association (FFA) has created a Flower delivery comparator system, updated regularly, to help consumers make an informed decision.
B. Positions, Scientific Appointments and Honors
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